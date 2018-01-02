USAf: Universities won't allow walk-in applications
Over the weekend, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema encouraged people to report to the universities of their choice.
JOHANNESBURG - Universities South Africa (USAf) says it's deeply concerned by the call made by some political leaders for students to simply turn up at universities without previously being admitted.
The organisation says public universities will not allow walk-in applications and prospective students must rather submit their details to the department’s Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) for placement.
His comments follow President Jacob Zuma's surprise announcement last month that government will subsidise fees for certain students.
USAf met with the higher education department and NSFAS to discuss the announcement.
The national body's Professor Ahmed Bawa says that this is dangerous for the university sector.
"It’s very important for everybody to be responsible now. We were not happy with the way in which the announcement was made. We’d like to have the whole year to see how we can plan around the issue still.
"We’ve got two or three weeks, so we’ve to do what’s best to make sure that the system works."
Bawa added that students who wish to apply at a university must submit their details online for placement.
“There’s a system available for them, and it’s called the Central Applications Clearing House. We're concerned about the fact that the student fee issue is used to score cheap political points. These are very dangerous things for the university sector.”
