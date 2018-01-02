USAf advises new students against following EFF call
According to 'The Star', USAf has made the call after EFF leader Julius Malema encouraged people to report to the universities of their choice.
JOHANNESBURG - The national body Universities South Africa (USAf) is advising prospective students not to just walk into institutions but rather go online in search of placement.
According to The Star, USAf has made the call after Economic Freedom fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema encouraged people to report to the universities of their choice.
Malema says that the red berets will be stationed at the gates of institutions of higher learning around the country to ensure that poor students are admitted.
His comments follow President Jacob Zuma's surprise announcement last month that government will subsidise fees for certain students.
USAf met with the Higher Education Department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) to discuss the announcement and says it was dismayed to learn the new system was a fait accompli.
