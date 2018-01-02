Two dead on Table Mountain

Hundreds of visitors to Table Mountain were forced to wait several hours at the top of the mountain because the cable car was used for the rescue operation.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been declared dead after a rescue operation on Table Mountain.

According to News24, the pair had been climbing "Arrow Final" along with a female companion when they fell from the side of the mountain.

The woman who survived was brought down by cable car on Monday night.

Hundreds of visitors to Table Mountain were forced to wait several hours at the top of the mountain because the cable car was used for the rescue operation.

Wilderness search and rescue spokesperson Johan Maree: "Three people fell while abseiling on Table Mountain just below the upper cable station. We had to extract the one injured female in an intricate operation using the cable car."