Two dead on Table Mountain
Hundreds of visitors to Table Mountain were forced to wait several hours at the top of the mountain because the cable car was used for the rescue operation.
CAPE TOWN - Two men have been declared dead after a rescue operation on Table Mountain.
According to News24, the pair had been climbing "Arrow Final" along with a female companion when they fell from the side of the mountain.
The woman who survived was brought down by cable car on Monday night.
Hundreds of visitors to Table Mountain were forced to wait several hours at the top of the mountain because the cable car was used for the rescue operation.
Wilderness search and rescue spokesperson Johan Maree: "Three people fell while abseiling on Table Mountain just below the upper cable station. We had to extract the one injured female in an intricate operation using the cable car."
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.