Tour guide who died on Table Mountable was ‘experienced climber’
The local tour guide was one of three people who fell on the side of the mountain on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The man who died on Table Mountain while taking a Japanese couple rock climbing was reportedly an experienced climber.
Two men died in the incident while the woman survived. She is currently recovering in hospital.
SANParks spokesperson Merle Collins said: “The area is common for rock climbing, so it’s not an out-of-the-way or illegal area. It was just an accident, a very tragic one.”
SANParks and the police are currently investigating the circumstances around their death.
