Top CT SAPS members being influenced by gangsters, court told

CAPE TOWN - There’ve been more explosive allegations in the bail application of five men thought to be instrumental in the upsurge of violence at Cape Town clubs.

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and four others were arrested in December on extortion charges.

They are currently applying for bail in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

A Cape Town police officer told the court that he believes Modack and his associates have been influencing top SA Police Service (SAPS) members.

The five men accused of extortion, include Modack and Colin Booysen, the brother of suspected Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen.

They’re applying for bail, but the State is opposing their application and has called Investigating officer Charl Kinnear to testify.

Kinnear has told the court about a police operation on 21 April 2017 outside Mavericks nightclub.

Police officers seized shotguns, various handguns and ammunition and the accused were all arrested.

Kinnear says hours after the operation, the SAPS legal services questioned why the weapons had been seized, a move the officer found strange as this has never happened in his 26 years as a detective.

The legal team also refused to oppose a High Court application by the accused to have the weapons returned to them because it would cost SAPS R22,000.

Kinnear says at the time he believed someone was influencing high-ranking officers, a suspicion that he says was confirmed during a meeting between Modack and Cape Town cluster commander Major General Jeremy Vearey in May.

In this meeting, Modack reportedly said he has dealings with some top brass in the SAPS, including a Major General from the Northern Cape.

STRING OF CRIMES AND GANG-RELATED ACTIVITIES

Details of a string of crimes and gang-related activities have emerged in the bail application of Modack and four others.

On 15 December 2017, Modack and a group of men allegedly trashed a shop downstairs from an Icon Lounge in Cape Town.

This was reportedly after they were not allowed into the club owned by Lifman, as it had been locked to keep them out.

Kinnear has told the court the club was targeted because three of the accused, including Modack, believed Lifman was behind them being arrested on extortion charges.

Kinnear says earlier in the year there was an altercation between Booysen and Lifman, which led to a murder at Hotel 303 in Sea Point which belonged to Lifman.

Booysen’s co-accused Ashley Fields then allegedly arranged a hit on the hotel’s night manager.

Kinnear claims the people responsible for that murder are part of the Gifted Gang.