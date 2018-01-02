Table Mountain fall survivor recovering in hospital
CAPE TOWN - The woman who survived a fall while climbing Table Mountain is recovering in hospital.
On Monday, a Japanese couple went abseiling with a local tour guide. The three then fell down the mountain, with two losing their lives.
The police and SANParks are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the two climbers.
SANParks spokesperson Merle Collins: "The male fell and apparently he pulled the other two down with him. The two males died and the female tourist survived. She was rescued by means of the cable car."
She adds that while rescuing the woman, 500 people were left stranded on top of the montain. They were then brought down by a cable car after midnight on Tuesday morning.
They're urging people to follow basic safety rules on the mountain.
"Stick to foot paths, stick to cycling paths and if they do wander off, stay put, do not move around because it is a wildnerness area... it is a mountain... there are cliffs. Also wear the correct shoes if you're going to go rock climbing or abseiling."
