Several CT clubs strong-armed into paying Modack ‘protection fee’

CAPE TOWN - Several clubs in Cape Town have allegedly been strong-armed into paying Nafiz Modack a “protection fee”.

This has emerged in the bail application of Modack, Colin Booysen, and three others who are facing extortion charges.

Two high-ranking police officers, the Western Cape’s head of crime intelligence and provincial head of detectives, have also been mentioned as having dealings with Modack.

R1,600 per month is apparently the going rate to prevent Modack and his “employees” from causing havoc in Cape Town clubs.

Investigating officer Charl Kinnear has told the court he’s heard from management at various establishments, including Beerhouse in Long Street, that they’ve paid Modack the “protection fee”.

This money doesn’t buy them security, only the assurance that there’ll be no trouble on their premises.

Kinnear says he’s still getting more statements from other clubs.

He’s mentioned several incidents where Modack and his crew have allegedly attempted to intimidate club owners.

On 3 December they were allegedly involved in a brawl at Cubana in Green Point because they were told there are no VIP tables available inside.

Two bouncers were stabbed during the fight and one died as a result.