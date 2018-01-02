Service delivery protest hits Protea Glen

Community members in Protea Glen have barricaded a road in a service delivery protest near the area which was devastated by recent storms in Gauteng.

Police say they are on the scene, but it remains unclear whether the protest is related to the damaged homes in the Johannesburg storm - that left two dead and 1,800 people affected.



The police’s Kay Makhubela says they are monitoring the situation.

“Community members of Protea Glen Ext 6 blocked the roads towards Soweto in protest over service delivery. So far, the police are monitoring the situation. No damage to property has been reported yet.”