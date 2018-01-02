Sassa takes first step in taking over grant payments

The agency successfully ran a very small-scale pilot project that saw 100 beneficiaries, who bank with commercial banks, paid directly by Sassa.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) has taken its first real step in taking over the payment of social grants.

They successfully ran a very small-scale pilot project that saw 100 beneficiaries, who bank with commercial banks, paid directly by Sassa.

This is part of the agency’s 2018 goal - to become fully responsible for the administration and payment of all social grants.

Just over two million of the country’s more than 17 million grant beneficiaries have been receiving their monthly grants directly into their commercial bank accounts via the current service provider, Cash Paymaster Services.

On Monday, 100 recipients got their money directly from Sassa through a bank account that it’s opened with the Reserve Bank.

Sassa spokesperson Kgomoco Diseko said: “since the pilot has been successful, from February we will pay the rest of the beneficiaries through the bank account, so we will pay them directly.”

Diseko says the new payment system forms part of the agency’s collaboration with the Post Office to phase out the current service provider by the end of March.