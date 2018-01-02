Popular Topics
Robbie Jnr Malinga: My dad was a great man

Malinga says his father’s legacy will not go to waste.

The funeral service for the late music producer Robbie Malinga at the Rhema Church in Randburg. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
The funeral service for the late music producer Robbie Malinga at the Rhema Church in Randburg. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Music legend Robbie Malinga’s 16-year-old son says he is heartbroken over his father’s death as they shared a special bond almost like twins.

The artist died on Christmas Day after suffering from end-stage cancer for a year.

The 49-year-old music producer leaves behind his wife and two children.

Malinga’s funeral was held at the Rhema Bible Church on Tuesday morning.

WATCH: Kelly Khumalo’s tearful tribute to Robbie Malinga

Robbie Jnr Malinga wears his father’s favourite sunglasses telling mourners his dad was a good man.

“I could say a lot about my dad, I could go on forever but that guy was a great man. My heart is really broken to see him there. (sic)”

He also had some lighter moments when he tried to make mourners laugh.

“I’m just trying to make it more modern and less depressing. This thing is depressing… seeing all these old people. (sic)”

Malinga says his father’s legacy will not go to waste.

WATCH: Robbie Malinga laid to rest

