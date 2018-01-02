Revellers brave heat, rats & insects for Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities
Event organisers are expecting 80,000 people from across Western Cape to attend the celebration.
CAPE TOWN - Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities in the Cape Town CBD are expected to continue well into the night, as more than 50 troops still need to make their way through the streets.
Revellers, from as far as Mosselbay, have camped outside in Darling Street since Christmas Day.
GALLERY: All the colours and costumes at the Cape Town Minstrel Parade
They told Eyewitness News that they’ve braved the scorching heat, rats and insects to be in the city centre.
They even survived the storm on New Year’s Eve.
“It was nice, exciting and fun. We’re from Mosselbay, we attend the event every year… it’s our tradition and we love the Klopse very much.”
The Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration will entertain the crowds throughout the night.
WATCH: Thousands Celebrate New Year at Cape Town Minstrel Parade
