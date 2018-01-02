Popular Topics
Revellers brave heat, rats & insects for Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities

Event organisers are expecting 80,000 people from across Western Cape to attend the celebration.

Around 60 minstrel troupes from various suburbs in the Mother City made their way through the city's streets. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Around 60 minstrel troupes from various suburbs in the Mother City made their way through the city's streets. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities in the Cape Town CBD are expected to continue well into the night, as more than 50 troops still need to make their way through the streets.

Event organisers are expecting 80,000 people from across Western Cape to attend the celebration.

Revellers, from as far as Mosselbay, have camped outside in Darling Street since Christmas Day.

GALLERY: All the colours and costumes at the Cape Town Minstrel Parade

They told Eyewitness News that they’ve braved the scorching heat, rats and insects to be in the city centre.

They even survived the storm on New Year’s Eve.

“It was nice, exciting and fun. We’re from Mosselbay, we attend the event every year… it’s our tradition and we love the Klopse very much.”

The Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration will entertain the crowds throughout the night.

WATCH: Thousands Celebrate New Year at Cape Town Minstrel Parade

