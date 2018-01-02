PSA welcomes fuel price drop

The Public Servants Association has encouraged the government to work harder to sustain the strengthening rand value.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has welcomed the drop in petrol prices to kick in on Tuesday night at midnight.

95-octane petrol will go down by 34 cents per litre, while 93-octane will decrease by 29 cents per litre and illuminating paraffin will drop by 37 cents.

The association has encouraged the government to work harder to sustain the strengthening rand value.

Spokesperson Tahir Maepa said: “As much as we welcome the move, we’re also saying it cannot be a temporary relief. For us to sustain this it means we need a political stability and we also need the government to prioritise ways and means to stabilise the economy.”