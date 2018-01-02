PSA welcomes fuel price drop
The Public Servants Association has encouraged the government to work harder to sustain the strengthening rand value.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has welcomed the drop in petrol prices to kick in on Tuesday night at midnight.
95-octane petrol will go down by 34 cents per litre, while 93-octane will decrease by 29 cents per litre and illuminating paraffin will drop by 37 cents.
Spokesperson Tahir Maepa said: “As much as we welcome the move, we’re also saying it cannot be a temporary relief. For us to sustain this it means we need a political stability and we also need the government to prioritise ways and means to stabilise the economy.”
