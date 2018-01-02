Police probe murder case after bodies of children found burned in car

Police say they were investigating a case of kidnapping after the children’s mother approached them claiming the father had taken the children and threatened to kill them.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating cases of murder after the bodies of three children, between the ages three and 12, were found burned in a car in Temba, north of Pretoria.

Police say they were investigating a case of kidnapping after the children’s mother approached them claiming the father had taken them while she was away on New Year’s Eve, and had threatened to kill them.

When police went to the father’s house they found him dead.

Later in the day officials received a tip-off on a burned car where they found the children burned beyond recognition.

The police’s Kay Makhubele says they are running forensic test to confirm the identity of the children.

“Police found the father hanged in the house and later on Tuesday when the police went to inspect the burnt car, they found three bodies in the car. The bodies were taken to forensics to determine if they belong to the children.”