Police arrest suspect in possession of gun linked to Philippi shootings
Over the weekend, law enforcement officials in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain arrested a man for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.
CAPE TOWN - Police have recovered one of the weapons used in last year's massacre of 11 people at the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi.
City authorities confirmed to Eyewitness News that the firearm was seized during a routine arrest in Mitchells Plain.
Over the weekend, law enforcement officials in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain arrested a man for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.
The city's Wayne Dyason says that the firearm is linked to the Marikana shootings in Philippi East.
“A suspect residing in Marikana was detained for the illegal possession of a firearm. This firearm was also later linked the recent massacre in Marikana where a number of people were shot.”
The massacre at two separate venues in Marikana made national headlines and prompted the national police minister to request a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployment in the troubled area.
Fikile Mbalula promised boots on the ground by November but there's yet to be any sign of the SANDF either on the ground or preparing to deploy.
Late last year, the Safer Cities report cited the explosion of illegal firearms on the Cape Flats as one of the main driving factors of the persistently high murder rate.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.