Officials in talks with family of girl who died at Pastor Mboro’s church

The city and the pastor of the Incredible Happenings Ministries have been at loggerheads following the death of Latoya Gwam.

FILE: Latoya Gwam’s mother, Nontombi, is seen weeping outside the Alberton Police Station. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
FILE: Latoya Gwam’s mother, Nontombi, is seen weeping outside the Alberton Police Station. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni says it has been in talks with the Gwam family to offer their support in the burial of the three-year-old who died at a Katlehong church in December.

The city and the pastor of the Incredible Happenings Ministries, Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng, have been at loggerheads following the death of Latoya Gwam after paramedics were called to the church when she stopped breathing.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said: “The Gwam family has been visited by the ward councillor and other municipal officials. They’ve been engaging them continuously in trying to come up or to build towards a decent funeral for the little girl. There's been continuous contact with the Gwam family trying to find out how and when can they assist.”

