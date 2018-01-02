Popular Topics
Music icon Robbie Malinga to be laid to rest

Malinga died at his Fourways home on Christmas Day after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Family and friends paid tribute to the late Robbie Malinga at a memorial service at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Family and friends paid tribute to the late Robbie Malinga at a memorial service at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African musicians and fans are expected to pay their last respects to music maestro Robbie Malinga on Tuesday.

Malinga died at his Fourways home on Christmas Day after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Music giants performed at his memorial service at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto last week.

A funeral service will be held at the Rhema Bible Church later today.

Last week, Malinga’s family said he was a uniting force in the family and didn’t pass away until he had brought all family members together for the first time for Christmas lunch.

Family member Peter Modubu said: “On the day he left us, he waited until all the family members came together.”

His sister, Nomsa Malinga, said that her brother liked singing struggle songs as a teen.

African National Congress members, including Zizi Kodwa, Panyaza Lesufi, Buti Manamela and prominent musicians were at the event.

