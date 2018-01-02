Music icon Robbie Malinga to be laid to rest

Malinga died at his Fourways home on Christmas Day after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - South African musicians and fans are expected to pay their last respects to music maestro Robbie Malinga on Tuesday.

Music giants performed at his memorial service at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto last week.

A funeral service will be held at the Rhema Bible Church later today.

Last week, Malinga’s family said he was a uniting force in the family and didn’t pass away until he had brought all family members together for the first time for Christmas lunch.

Family member Peter Modubu said: “On the day he left us, he waited until all the family members came together.”

His sister, Nomsa Malinga, said that her brother liked singing struggle songs as a teen.

African National Congress members, including Zizi Kodwa, Panyaza Lesufi, Buti Manamela and prominent musicians were at the event.