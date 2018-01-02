Mkhize notes with grave concern reports of chaos at universities
Higher Education and Training Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says the department has been working on a smooth registration period for months to ensure students are assisted.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education and Training Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has noted with grave concern reports of impending chaos at universities, saying the department has been working on a smooth registration period for months to ensure students are assisted.
Universities South Africa (USAf) says public universities will not allow walk-in applications and prospective students must rather submit their details to the department’s Central Applications Clearing House for placement.
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has encouraged matriculants who passed well in the past to report to the universities of their choice.
Malema's comments follow President Jacob Zuma's surprise announcement last month - that government will subsidise fees for certain students.
The department’s Stanely Mkhize said: “The department has been working with USAf and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, since July 2017, to ensure that processes are in place and that there was a plan for the following year, whether there was free education or not.”
