Mashaba: How did banks accept funding for such bad quality housing?

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is calling for an investigating into the quality of construction of buildings in the city following the deadly storm that claimed the lives of two brothers.

Roofs were lifted trees toppled over and hundreds of Gauteng resident were left without homes in the wake of the hail storm over the weekend.

The City of Joburg and the West Rand have been hit the hardest, with clean-up operations underway.

Mashaba says that he wants answers from government as to how these houses passed as adequate.

“I need to understand what type of construction companies are these that built these houses. How on earth did the banks accept the funding and give mortgages with such bad quality housing.”

The mayor also has called for an investigation into why residents were allowed to move into unsafe houses.

"I just really need an investigation, so I've put a team together. Firstly, by this Friday I need a report because I need these areas to be declared a disaster area, so that they'll be able to access more funding from the city."

