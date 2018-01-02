Man recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Braamfontein
The officers caught the suspect stabbing the victim in Braamfontein in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg man is recovering in hospital on Tuesday morning after being stabbed by a suspect who was later shot dead by police.
The knifeman then turned his weapon on the officers, who opened fire.
Police spokesman Kay Makhubele says: "What happened is that the police who were driving around the area saw people fighting, with the one stabbing the other one and then when they stopped to try and separate them, the one who had the knife tried to attack the police and the police shot at him."
