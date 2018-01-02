[LISTEN] Khoisan and the 'coloured' identity

CapeTalk | Khoisan leader Khoebaha Calvin Cornelius III says that a lot of white and black people in South Africa are descendants of the Khoi.

CAPE TOWN - The head of the royal house of the Khoisan nation, Khoebaha Calvin Cornelius III, says that his people want to reclaim their identity after having had various other groups define their identities throughout history.

He says that a lot of white and black people in South Africa are descendants of the Khoi.

