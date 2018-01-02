[LISTEN] Cosas to 'punish' newspapers which publish Matric results

Radio 702 | Congress of South African Students (Cosas) Gauteng's regional chair speaks to Talk Radio 702's Clement Manyathela regarding threats made to newspapers that publish annual matric results.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has threatened to punish newspapers which publish matric results with the names of pupils this week.

The results for matric pupils who wrote under the private Independent Examinations Board and public National Senior Certificate will be released on 3 and 5 January respectively, as per the usual annual procedures.

According to a report, Cosas has threatened to petrol bomb newspaper offices. It says that publicising results along with names causes distress, leading to incidents such as suicide among pupils who fail their matric.

The congress's Gauteng chair Masethembe Maqwaga tells Eyewitness News' Clement Manyathela, who is standing in for Stephen Grootes on The Midday Report, that they won't literally throw petrol bombs, but still gives a stern warning.

