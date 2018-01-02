Level 6 water restrictions in full swing in CT
The Western Cape is in the midst of the worst drought in decades and city officials are trying to stave off what they're calling 'day zero'.
CAPE TOWN - Level 6 water restrictions are now in full swing in Cape Town.
These water restrictions came into effect on 1 January.
On this day, the taps are expected to run dry and residents will have to queue at various points to collect water.
Insufficient rain and rapidly declining dam levels have led the Western Cape to the brink of crisis.
The city has now implemented level six water restrictions as a measure to postpone day zero.
Agricultural users will have to reduce water usage by 60%.
Commercial properties have to cut down their consumption by 45%.
Under these new restrictions, authorities are discouraging the use of borehole water for any outdoor purposes in order to preserve groundwater resources.
Residents are also not allowed to use drinking water to hose down paved surfaces, to wash their cars, caravans, boats or fill their pools.
The city has reiterated its call for all residents to use no more than 87 litres of water a day and is warning that those who use too much will be fined or have water management devices installed on their properties.
