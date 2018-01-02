KZN farmer to appear in court for allegedly killing mourner at funeral on farm

JOHANNESBURG - A 66-year-old KwaZulu-Natal farmer is expected to appear in the New Hanover magistrates court for allegedly killing a mourner who was attending a funeral on his farm.

It is understood that the farmer got into an argument with mourners because they wanted to bury a loved one on the property.

Authorities say that the family has been living on the farm for numerous years.

Spokesperson Nqobile Gwala says: "The 66-year-old suspect showed up. He then asked all the people who were at the funeral to leave the premises.

"When one of the family members tried to intervene, he allegedly shot the 42-year-old victim and he died at the scene due to the injuries he sustained."