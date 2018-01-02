KZN farmer in custody for murder of mourner at funeral

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal farmer has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court for the murder of a mourner on a farm outside Durban last week.

It’s understood the farmer argued with mourners, demanding they stop the funeral and leave his farm before he allegedly shot the 42-year-old man.

It’s been reported the two parties argued over the burial of deceased on the farm on which the family had been living for several years.

KZN police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said: “A 66-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday and he was remanded in custody until 9 January for a formal bail application.”