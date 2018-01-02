Popular Topics
Joburg storm: Gauteng Housing Dept to address build quality complaints

Over the weekend, roofs were lifted, trees toppled over and hundreds of Gauteng residents were left without homes after a powerful hailstorm lashed the province.

A damaged home following a hailstorm in Johannesburg on 30 December, 2017. Picture: Supplied.
A damaged home following a hailstorm in Johannesburg on 30 December, 2017. Picture: Supplied.
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Housing Department says it will soon address many of the complaints from residents on the quality of construction in Gauteng.

Over the weekend, roofs were lifted, trees toppled over and hundreds of Gauteng residents were left without homes after a powerful hailstorm lashed the province.

Two brothers were crushed by a tree.

The department says that it will now be having discussions with the CEO of the National Home Builders’ Registration Council (NHBRC).

It says inspectors need to be dispatched to damaged houses to determine what can be done to restore people’s homes.

Spokesperson Vusi Tshose says: "Mr Mziwonke Dlabantu will be responding to all these matters, and two things we need to hear from him is that when is he dispersing his people to go to Protea Glen and investigate and find out exactly what happened there?

"Is it part of our doing as Human Settlement or the issue of the NHBRC or is it a natural thing?"

