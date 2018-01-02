Popular Topics
IEB: Matric results to be released at midnight

The Independent Examinations Board says the National Senior Certificate results are scheduled to be released at midnight on Tuesday.

FILE: Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Picture: Supplied.
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) says the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results are scheduled to be released at midnight on Tuesday.

The IEB has confirmed the results will be in the press on Wednesday, saying matriculants can access them on various platforms.

IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer said: “Those who registered for the SMS service of the IEB will get their results sent directly to their cellphones. The results will also be available on the IEB website and other websites such as Eyewitness News, eNCA and Times Media. They will also be available at the schools.”

LISTEN: Cosas to 'punish' newspapers which publish Matric results

