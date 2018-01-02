-
Guard shot, killed in attempted cash-in-transit heist in Linbro Park
The cash van was ambushed by about 15 armed suspects who were travelling in seven vehicles earlier on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - One security guard has been shot and killed during an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Linbro Park in Johannesburg.
The cash van was ambushed by about 15 armed suspects who were travelling in seven vehicles earlier on Tuesday.
The suspects opened fire, killing one security guard and wounding another but they were unable to steal the money that was being transported.
The police’s Kay Makhubela said: “They bombed the van that was carrying the money but no money was taken. Four firearms were stolen from the security guards. We’re investigating a case of cash-in-transit robbery as well as attempted murder.”
