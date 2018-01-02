Gift of the Givers to continue with aid efforts to Joburg storm victims

The NGO has already delivered initial aid in the form of food parcels, blankets, mattresses, clothing and building material to victims.

JOHANNESBURG - Humanitarian NGO Gift of the Givers says it will continue to provide aid to the Johannesburg communities which were affected by the recent disastrous storm.

At least two people were killed when a tree toppled onto their vehicle, while dozens of houses and shacks were destroyed when the hailstorm ripped through the south and west of the city over the weekend.

Gift of the Giver’s Allauddin Sayed says: “We’re packing food parcels, that’s an immediate relief. Few of the houses are insured but if you go to Lawley where people are in smaller homes, many of them are not insured and I think we’ll take some sheets, blankets and mattresses.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo said that the government will assess all RDP houses damaged or destroyed in Saturday's storm to determine whether they were damaged as a result of poor quality.

Mamabolo said that they will take decisive action against those found guilty of compromising the lives of the people by building poor quality houses.

"We always act without fear of favour and that I can assure members of the public that we will not hesitate where we find that poor work was done and that has led to people having very bad experiences and risks to theri lives because of poor work."

Mamabolo also called on those who went on holiday to contact their neighbours and check if their houses or shacks are not damaged as some are still unaware.

"We will also want to make a call to people, where ever they are in the country, that live in and around the informal settlements and RDP homes in Mohlakeng to make contact with their neighbours because their houses could be affected. We are unable to reach out to them now because they are not at home."

