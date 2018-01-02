Former Idols SA winner Karabo Mogane pays tribute to Robbie Malinga

Several artists and political figures are attending Robbie Malinga's funeral on Tuesday morning at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Idols SA winner Karabo Mogane has paid tribute to the late music producer Robbie Malinga at his funeral, which is currently underway in Randburg, by performing their song Sondela.

Malinga died from cancer on Christmas Day at the age of 49.

Mogane was one of the last artists to work with Malinga.

This morning, he’s had to fill in for his friend and colleague by singing his part of their song Sondela.

Malinga is being hailed as an artist who changed the music industry and laid a solid foundation for future generations.

The late musician was an avid Orlando Pirates fan, he even composed a song for supporters.

Orlando Pirates administrator Floyd Mbele has shared some comforting words with mourners assuring them, that the club shares their pain.

