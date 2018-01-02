De Lille to face first in series of battles to keep her job
De Lille has also been given until Friday (5 January) to provide reasons to the Democratic Alliance why she should retain her job as mayor.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will be facing the first in a series of battles this week that could see her lose her job.
City councillors have been ordered to return from their recess on Friday to consider a report on allegations of corruption under her leadership.
Council resolved in December 2017 that it would deal with the report within seven days of its completion.
De Lille is also set to face a motion of no confidence from the opposition later in January into her fitness to hold office.
Council will again be meeting behind closed doors to consider a report by law firm Bowman Gilfillan into corruption claims made by De Lille’s top aide, Craig Kesson.
In an explosive affidavit in 2017, Kesson claimed that De Lille and city manager Achmat Ebrahim were covering up tender corruption, allegedly committed by Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead.
The corruption report commissioned by a council in December 2017 has now been submitted to De Lille, Ebrahim and the city’s audit committee.
City speaker Dirk Smit says councillors will be considering its contents in terms of disciplinary regulations for senior managers.
He’s also confirmed that the African National Congress has once again requested that a motion of no confidence in De Lille be tabled at council’s next public meeting on 31 January.
De Lille has also been given until Friday (5 January) to provide reasons to the Democratic Alliance why she should retain her job as mayor.
More in Local
-
Police probe murder case after bodies of children found burned in car
-
Revellers brave heat, rats & insects for Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities
-
Several CT clubs strong-armed into paying Modack ‘protection fee’
-
Bulls player arrested on allegations of sexual assault
-
[WATCH] Thousands Celebrate New Year at Cape Town Minstrel Parade
-
Valhalla Park fire victims start rebuilding their homes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.