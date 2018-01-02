De Lille to face first in series of battles to keep her job

De Lille has also been given until Friday (5 January) to provide reasons to the Democratic Alliance why she should retain her job as mayor.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will be facing the first in a series of battles this week that could see her lose her job.

City councillors have been ordered to return from their recess on Friday to consider a report on allegations of corruption under her leadership.

Council resolved in December 2017 that it would deal with the report within seven days of its completion.

De Lille is also set to face a motion of no confidence from the opposition later in January into her fitness to hold office.

Council will again be meeting behind closed doors to consider a report by law firm Bowman Gilfillan into corruption claims made by De Lille’s top aide, Craig Kesson.

In an explosive affidavit in 2017, Kesson claimed that De Lille and city manager Achmat Ebrahim were covering up tender corruption, allegedly committed by Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

The corruption report commissioned by a council in December 2017 has now been submitted to De Lille, Ebrahim and the city’s audit committee.

City speaker Dirk Smit says councillors will be considering its contents in terms of disciplinary regulations for senior managers.

He’s also confirmed that the African National Congress has once again requested that a motion of no confidence in De Lille be tabled at council’s next public meeting on 31 January.

