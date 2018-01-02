CT drought levy could discourage water saving, says expert

If approved by Treasury, the drought charge could be levied as early as February.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town residents will not only be faced with even more stringent water saving measures this year, but the prospect of having to pay more for water through a proposed drought charge.

Water restrictions have meant that the city is generating less revenue and it says it needs more money to pay for alternative water schemes.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is challenging the city s public participation process and says that residents should not be burdened with another tax.

Meanwhile, the Future Water Institute says that the levy could have the opposite effect of discouraging those who are already saving the city a lot of water.

An unpopular decision by the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led council that has opposition parties and residents up in arms, the Future Water Institute says that levying households based on their property value is unfair.

The institute's Kevin Winter says that this method of calculating the charge, assumes that large property owners are the ones not adhering to the restrictions.

In fact, he says it’s many of these property owners who have been saving and storing large volumes of water on their property.

If treated, this water can be shared with their neighbourhoods for non-drinking purposes.

“Now we have got to be able to lock that and find a way that’s fair to those who have invested in these particular projects and to enable that water to become available at a lower rate.”

If approved by Treasury, the drought charge could be levied as early as February.