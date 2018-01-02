CT authorities investigate deaths of 2 climbers on Table Mountain

The pair had been climbing Arrow Final along with a female companion when they fell from the side of the mountain.

JOHANNESBURG - SANParks and the police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of two climbers on Table Mountain.

The pair had been climbing Arrow Final along with a female companion when they fell from the side of the mountain.

The woman who survived was brought down by a cable car on Monday night.

SANParks spokesperson Merle Collins says: "The information we’ve received is that three people went abseiling. One of them was a local resident and two foreign nationals and all three of them fell."