Cosas calls for end to publication of matric results
Cosas has called for an end to the publication of matric results, saying they will punish newspapers who do so.
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has called for an end to the publication of matric results, saying they will punish newspapers who do so.
The Star newspaper reported on Tuesday morning that the student organisation threatened to petrol bomb offices of newspapers that will publish the names of successful matriculants this year.
Matric results are expected to be released this week.
Cosas spokesperson Masethembe Maqwaga said: “We didn’t mean petrol bombing those offices literally. We’ll punish publications that print our members' matric results.”
LISTEN: Cosas to ‘punish’ newspapers which publish Matric results
More in Local
-
Police probe murder case after bodies of children found burned in car
-
Revellers brave heat, rats & insects for Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities
-
Several CT clubs strong-armed into paying Modack ‘protection fee’
-
Bulls player arrested on allegations of sexual assault
-
[WATCH] Thousands Celebrate New Year at Cape Town Minstrel Parade
-
Valhalla Park fire victims start rebuilding their homes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.