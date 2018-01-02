Cosas calls for end to publication of matric results

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 39°C
  • 24°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

Cosas calls for end to publication of matric results

Cosas has called for an end to the publication of matric results, saying they will punish newspapers who do so.

FILE: Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Picture: Supplied.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has called for an end to the publication of matric results, saying they will punish newspapers who do so.

The Star newspaper reported on Tuesday morning that the student organisation threatened to petrol bomb offices of newspapers that will publish the names of successful matriculants this year.

Matric results are expected to be released this week.

Cosas spokesperson Masethembe Maqwaga said: “We didn’t mean petrol bombing those offices literally. We’ll punish publications that print our members' matric results.”

LISTEN: Cosas to ‘punish’ newspapers which publish Matric results

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA