Cosas calls for end to publication of matric results

Cosas has called for an end to the publication of matric results, saying they will punish newspapers who do so.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has called for an end to the publication of matric results, saying they will punish newspapers who do so.

The Star newspaper reported on Tuesday morning that the student organisation threatened to petrol bomb offices of newspapers that will publish the names of successful matriculants this year.

Matric results are expected to be released this week.

Cosas spokesperson Masethembe Maqwaga said: “We didn’t mean petrol bombing those offices literally. We’ll punish publications that print our members' matric results.”

LISTEN: Cosas to ‘punish’ newspapers which publish Matric results