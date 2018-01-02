City of Ekurhuleni calls for calm amid probe into Latoya Gwam’s death

Latoya Gwam died in December 2017 when her mother took her to church to receive a prayer from Pastor “Mboro”.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni has urged members of the public to remain calm and allow the law to take its course as investigations into the death a three-year-old at the Incredible Happenings ministries continue.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson says the investigation follows the involvement of several government leaders, including Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa.

“The city is pleading with the community to be calm following the tragic incident and to allow the law to take its course. Both the MMC and MEC have officiated the professionals to investigate the matter, so corrective action can be taken.”

