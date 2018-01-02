Centurion man in serious condition after axe attack
It’s understood the 33-year-old -managed to crawl into his home after he was attacked on Monday night, and was only found on Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - An Olievenhoutbosch man has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after he was attacked with an axe outside his home near Centurion.
Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man with multiple serious injuries.
It’s understood the 33-year-old -managed to crawl into his home after he was attacked on Monday night, and was only found on Tuesday morning.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “ER24 paramedics were called to the scene on Tuesday morning by the local authorities. Paramedics assessed the man and found he’d sustained numerous injuries, which left him in a serious condition. The man was treated for his injuries and provided pain relief medication before he was transported to a nearest provincial hospital for further treatment.”
Authorities are investigating the motive for the attack.
More in Local
-
Police probe murder case after bodies of children found burned in car
-
Revellers brave heat, rats & insects for Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities
-
Several CT clubs strong-armed into paying Modack ‘protection fee’
-
Bulls player arrested on allegations of sexual assault
-
[WATCH] Thousands Celebrate New Year at Cape Town Minstrel Parade
-
Valhalla Park fire victims start rebuilding their homes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.