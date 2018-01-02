Centurion man in serious condition after axe attack

It’s understood the 33-year-old -managed to crawl into his home after he was attacked on Monday night, and was only found on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - An Olievenhoutbosch man has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after he was attacked with an axe outside his home near Centurion.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man with multiple serious injuries.

It’s understood the 33-year-old -managed to crawl into his home after he was attacked on Monday night, and was only found on Tuesday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “ER24 paramedics were called to the scene on Tuesday morning by the local authorities. Paramedics assessed the man and found he’d sustained numerous injuries, which left him in a serious condition. The man was treated for his injuries and provided pain relief medication before he was transported to a nearest provincial hospital for further treatment.”

Authorities are investigating the motive for the attack.