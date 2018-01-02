Centurion man in serious condition after axe attack

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 39°C
  • 24°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

Centurion man in serious condition after axe attack

It’s understood the 33-year-old -managed to crawl into his home after he was attacked on Monday night, and was only found on Tuesday morning.

ER24 paramedics and police officials at the home of an Olievenhoutbosch man who survived an axe attack. Picture: ER24.
ER24 paramedics and police officials at the home of an Olievenhoutbosch man who survived an axe attack. Picture: ER24.
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - An Olievenhoutbosch man has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after he was attacked with an axe outside his home near Centurion.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man with multiple serious injuries.

It’s understood the 33-year-old -managed to crawl into his home after he was attacked on Monday night, and was only found on Tuesday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “ER24 paramedics were called to the scene on Tuesday morning by the local authorities. Paramedics assessed the man and found he’d sustained numerous injuries, which left him in a serious condition. The man was treated for his injuries and provided pain relief medication before he was transported to a nearest provincial hospital for further treatment.”

Authorities are investigating the motive for the attack.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA