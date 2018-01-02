Bulls player arrested on allegations of sexual assault
Blue Bulls’ young loose forward Khwezi Mafu has reportedly been arrested on allegations of sexual assault.
JOHANNESBURG - The Blue Bulls Company acknowledges that young loose forward Khwezi Mafu was arrested on allegations of sexual assault.
"We are not in a position to make any comments at this time, and will release a further statement once the legal system has run its course," the Bulls said in a statement.
The organisation has referred all enquiries to Mafu’s legal representative.
#KhweziMafu untill he is found guilty by the court, to me he is innocent. I ve seen a man's life being almost completely destroyed untill the young lady confessed that it was a set up by her mom.— Veni vidi vici (@Rodins_thinker) January 2, 2018
So sad to find out a person who I thought was my friend has raped a girl, he has violated her privacy and her rights. I cannot believe that he’s career is a concern he has raped someone it’s not okay on any level whether it’s under the influence or not.#KhweziMafu— Coco🍫💦💫 (@ratishashigs) January 2, 2018
#KhweziMafu How do u begin to watch someone raping someone..— It be your own nigga..☻ (@Busi_Bali) January 2, 2018
Arrest them both!!!!!!!!!
Someone said #KhweziMafu doesn't look like the type to rape women. I honestly don't know what drives a person to make such comments, do rapists have a look???!! Like what the hell pic.twitter.com/9RJnECfoHA— REFILOE (@Trixx_Ray) January 2, 2018
So there are people who are defending #KhweziMafu— aviwe. (@mnguni_aviwe) January 2, 2018
Wow. pic.twitter.com/jz3QubwzbW
