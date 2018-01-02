Bulls player arrested on allegations of sexual assault

Blue Bulls’ young loose forward Khwezi Mafu has reportedly been arrested on allegations of sexual assault.

JOHANNESBURG - The Blue Bulls Company acknowledges that young loose forward Khwezi Mafu was arrested on allegations of sexual assault.

"We are not in a position to make any comments at this time, and will release a further statement once the legal system has run its course," the Bulls said in a statement.

The organisation has referred all enquiries to Mafu’s legal representative.

#KhweziMafu untill he is found guilty by the court, to me he is innocent. I ve seen a man's life being almost completely destroyed untill the young lady confessed that it was a set up by her mom. — Veni vidi vici (@Rodins_thinker) January 2, 2018

So sad to find out a person who I thought was my friend has raped a girl, he has violated her privacy and her rights. I cannot believe that he’s career is a concern he has raped someone it’s not okay on any level whether it’s under the influence or not.#KhweziMafu — Coco🍫💦💫 (@ratishashigs) January 2, 2018

#KhweziMafu How do u begin to watch someone raping someone..



Arrest them both!!!!!!!!! — It be your own nigga..☻ (@Busi_Bali) January 2, 2018