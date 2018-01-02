Boy (17) drowns at Melkbosstrand Beach

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene on Tuesday morning they found lifeguards and the NSRI performing CPR on the teen.

CAPE TOWN - A 17-year-old boy has drowned at Melkbosstrand Beach on Tuesday.

Paramedics immediately took over and initiated advanced life support interventions.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said: “Unfortunately after several attempts, the boy was pronounced dead. The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known as local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.”