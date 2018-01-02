Botched circumcisions: '17 deaths reported in EC'

Police probe murder case after bodies of children found burned in car
Most of the deaths were recorded in the OR Tambo area.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Health Department says 17 deaths have been reported as a result of botched circumcisions in the province this summer.
Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said: “Ours as the Health Department is to provide support to the custodian of the customer. It’s the responsibility of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders as well as the Department of Traditional Affairs. We only provide additional support by offering addition 4x4s for monitoring purposes. (sic)”
