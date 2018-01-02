At least 1,800 people affected by Joburg storm, says MEC

Gauteng Infrastucure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo says that an investigation has been launched to look into evidence of negligence in the construction of houses that have been affected and damaged.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Infrastucure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo says that at least 1,800 people have been affected by the disastrous hailstorm that ripped through parts of Johannesburg at the weekend.

Two brothers died as a result of the storm on Saturday, when a tree fell on their vehicle.

Mamabolo says that an investigation has been launched to look into evidence of negliganece in the construction of houses that have been affected and damaged.

The MEC has pleaded with residents to be cautious, especially when there are warnings of extreme weather conditions.

"We are seeing a pattern of severe and very devastating storms, heavy rain and tornados that are affecting our province."

GALLERY: Joburg storm: Trail of destruction