Ann Malinga: Robbie is in a better place now

Malinga died at the age of 49 on Christmas Day after losing the battle against cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Robbie Malinga’s widow says that while she knows that the late kwaito star is in a better place now, she wishes she could touch him just one more time.

The music icon has been given a final send off during a funeral service at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

Ann Malinga says that she tried everything possible to save her husband’s life, but she believes that God has bigger plans for him.

#RobbieMalinga Mourners have gathered at the Rhema Church to say their last goodbyes at Malinga’s funeral. ML pic.twitter.com/3TPESoIIJO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2018

#RobbieMalinga Several Gauteng MEC’s are attending the funeral as well as deputy minister Bheki Cele. pic.twitter.com/T3xvlp8IJs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2018

#RobbieMalinga In his obituary Malinga is being described as someone who continued to excel in the music industry. pic.twitter.com/XDtp2dH6Gp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2018

She was too emotional to present her tribute but a family representative read out her moving letter, in which she describes her unconditional love for her husband.

She describes him as someone who fought his battle against cancer till the last moment.

"With tearful eyes, I watch you slowly fade away, yet you remained positive and encouraged me to live my life and to stop worrying about you, because God was bigger than cancer."

Many of his friends and music industry colleagues also paid tribute at the service, hailing him as someone who changed the industry for good.

#RobbieMalinga Karabo Mogane now on stage. He is one of the last artists to work with Malinga. ML pic.twitter.com/ZS1nntcuTH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2018