Ann Malinga ‘heartbroken’ her husband died so young

Reading from a letter written by Ann Malinga, a family representative told mourners that she will cling to the sweet memories they shared as a married couple.

The funeral service for the late Robbie Malinga at the Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg on 2 January, 2017. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
The funeral service for the late Robbie Malinga at the Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg on 2 January, 2017. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Music legend Robbie Malinga's wife Ann says she’s heartbroken that her husband died so young, but counts her blessings.

Malinga’s colleagues and friends paid tribute to him during his final send-off at a funeral in Randburg.

The music producer influenced many young artists like Karabo Mogane and Ntando Bangani, who performed at the ceremony.

Reading from a letter written by Ann Malinga, a family representative tells mourners that she will cling to the sweet memories they shared as a married couple.

“You made marriage such a precious institute by just loving, respecting, protecting, providing and allowing me to be myself."

She says she knows Malinga is in a better place now without cancer.

“God saw you going through pain daily. An earthly cure was lacking, then he welcomed you to heaven.”

Malinga’s wife says her life will never be the same without him by her side from this day on.

