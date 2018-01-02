ANC stalwarts call on party to embrace unity

ANC stalwarts have called on the ruling party to commit to doing things differently if it wants to perform well in 2019’s general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) stalwarts have called on the ruling party to use this new year to embrace unity and commit to doing things differently if it wants to perform well in 2019’s general elections.

The governing party went into its national conference in December 2017 divided.

It’s now elected new leaders, which the stalwarts have called on to push for unity in the ANC and chart a new way forward.

Stalwart Frank Chikane said: “The commitment to the new direction is indicated based on the outcome. What we’re looking for is for the new leadership to have a clean break with the past in terms of corruption and fraud.”

In their “new year’s resolution” statement, ANC stalwarts and veterans say for the party to achieve unity, President Jacob Zuma has to resign as leader of the country.

The stalwarts shared their reflections for the party on the eve of the last day of 2017.

They congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his election as president of the ANC, saying he would not have an easy road, given the challenges the ANC faces.

Meanwhile, economists are hoping that the rand will continue to firm as the ruling party sorts out a number of issues.

ZUMA TO HEED CALL TO RESIGN?

ANC stalwarts say they are confident that President Zuma will now heed their renewed call and resign from office, saying they won’t give up on putting pressure on him to step down.

They say the president will heed the call now because he is no longer in charge of the party.

Chikane said: “Now that the conference is over, the expectation is that the president will voluntarily decide what’s in the interest of the ANC and the country.”

Additional reporting by Ray White.