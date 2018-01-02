5 injured in Middelburg accident
3 adults and 2 children have been treated for moderate to serious injuries before paramedics transported them to a hospital for further care earlier on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rolled off the N4 highway outside of Middelburg in Mpumalanga.
Three adults and two children have been treated for moderate to serious injuries before paramedics transported them to a hospital for further care earlier on Tuesday.
ER24’s Russel Meiring said: “ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the fire services already treating the patients. A bakkie was found lying on its side in the emergency lane.
"Paramedics treated the patients and provided the seriously injured with pain-relief medication. Four were transported to a hospital in Middelburg for further treatment. Local authorities are on the scene for further investigation.”
More in Local
-
Police probe murder case after bodies of children found burned in car
-
Revellers brave heat, rats & insects for Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities
-
Several CT clubs strong-armed into paying Modack ‘protection fee’
-
Bulls player arrested on allegations of sexual assault
-
[WATCH] Thousands Celebrate New Year at Cape Town Minstrel Parade
-
Valhalla Park fire victims start rebuilding their homes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.