5 injured in Middelburg accident

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rolled off the N4 highway outside of Middelburg in Mpumalanga.

Three adults and two children have been treated for moderate to serious injuries before paramedics transported them to a hospital for further care earlier on Tuesday.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said: “ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the fire services already treating the patients. A bakkie was found lying on its side in the emergency lane.

"Paramedics treated the patients and provided the seriously injured with pain-relief medication. Four were transported to a hospital in Middelburg for further treatment. Local authorities are on the scene for further investigation.”