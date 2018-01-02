Baby found dead at Muizenberg beach

The baby was discovered in the sand at Muizenberg beach.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are investigating the circumstances around the death of a 10-week-old baby at one of Cape Town's busiest beaches.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon says: "A female 10-week-old child had been reportedly found in the sand. Paramedics conducted CPR but sadly the baby was declared deceased."