Two dead after being struck by lightning

CAPE TOWN - Two families in Tabankulu in KwaZulu-Natal are mourning the death of their loved ones who were killed after being struck by lightning.

The provincial Health Department's Sizwe Kupelo says that various people in the province were struck by lightning.

"In Tabankulu, a total of five people in two villages were struck by lightning. Unfortunately, two of them died instantly and three others were rushed to hospital where they where they are still receiving treatment."