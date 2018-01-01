Top cop Sitole praises KZN police for arrest of Glebelands murder suspect
Mondli Mthethwa has been wanted for his alleged involvement in at least two cases of murder in the hostel, including where a woman was gunned down in her room at the hostel in August last year.
JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has commended the police for their hard work which led to the arrest of the most wanted suspects involved in the Glebelands hostel murders.
Mondli Mthethwa has been wanted for his alleged involvement in at least two cases of murder in the hostel, including where a woman was gunned down in her room at the hostel in August last year.
He is alleged to be involved in other cases in Umlazi.
Glebelands hostel has seen many political related assassinations in KwaZulu-Natal and has formed part of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating political killings.
The national commissioner’s spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo: "He praised the team that were arresting suspects, including this suspect that was arrested for the Umlazi killings, and has praised all the members for involved in these operations and he encouraged them to go on in our continued effort to ensure that the environment is safe and secure."
Popular in Local
-
Du Toitskloof Pass closed following fatal crash
-
Gauteng authorities to assess storm damaged homes for poor workmanship
-
[CARTOON] Escalating Debt
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Lotto results: Saturday 30 December 2017
-
Economist questions affordability of Zuma's tertiary education funding plan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.