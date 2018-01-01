Top cop Sitole praises KZN police for arrest of Glebelands murder suspect

Mondli Mthethwa has been wanted for his alleged involvement in at least two cases of murder in the hostel, including where a woman was gunned down in her room at the hostel in August last year.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has commended the police for their hard work which led to the arrest of the most wanted suspects involved in the Glebelands hostel murders.

Mondli Mthethwa has been wanted for his alleged involvement in at least two cases of murder in the hostel, including where a woman was gunned down in her room at the hostel in August last year.

He is alleged to be involved in other cases in Umlazi.

Glebelands hostel has seen many political related assassinations in KwaZulu-Natal and has formed part of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating political killings.

The national commissioner’s spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo: "He praised the team that were arresting suspects, including this suspect that was arrested for the Umlazi killings, and has praised all the members for involved in these operations and he encouraged them to go on in our continued effort to ensure that the environment is safe and secure."