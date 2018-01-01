Thousands expected to attend CT minstrel parade

Organizers say they're expecting between 60,000 and 100,000 people to attend Tuesday's highly anticipated event.

CAPE TOWN - Nothing says season in Cape Town quite like the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations and there's mounting excitement around the city as final preparations get underway.

Around 60 minstrel troupes from various suburbs in the Mother City are getting ready to perform in the streets on Tuesday.

The Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade is expected to be bigger and better this year.

Organizers say they're expecting between 60,000 and 100,000 people to attend tomorrow's highly anticipated event.

The world acclaimed riel dancers have been added to this year's line-up.

The Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association's director Muneeb Gambeno says that Capetonians can expect a feast for the eyes.

"The minstrels carnival or the Cape Town Street Parade as it is now called has always included all sorts of artistic expression."

This year there will be two stages, one at the Grand Parade and the other will be situated in Wale Street.

Click here for the Tweede Nuwe Jaar road closures.