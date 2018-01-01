Shark alert after skeleton washes ashore in Port St Johns

-
Israel indicts Palestinian teenage girl who punched soldierWorld
-
SA welcomes hundreds of New Year babiesLocal
-
Liverpool car park blaze destroys 1,600 vehicles on New Year's EveWorld
-
UN head issues 'red alert' for the worldWorld
-
Trump says US has gotten 'nothing' from Pakistan aidWorld
-
Don't extinguish migrants' hopes, Pope says on World Day of PeaceWorld
-
Shark alert after skeleton washes ashore in Port St JohnsLocal
-
City of Cape Town: Don't bring booze to beachLocal
-
Cramond farmer to face murder charges on TuesdayLocal
-
Limpopo police nab white lion, pangolin poachersLocal
-
Farmer arrested for murder at funeralLocal
-
City of CT implements level 6 water restrictionsLocal
-
Last-gasp Klavan strike gives Liverpool joy at BurnleySport
-
Murray will trim 2018 schedule to avoid injury issuesSport
-
Wilson grabs point for Bournemouth as Brighton twice lose leadSport
-
Zverev cruises into second round at BrisbaneSport
-
Stokes withdrawn from England's ODI squad, Malan inSport
-
Nadal to make Australian return in exhibition eventSport
-
Liam Payne surprised by solo successLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Customer throws punches over price of hair weaveWorld
-
[WATCH] New Year's eve in Times SquareWorld
-
Jay-Z 'confesses' to Beyonce in 'Family Feud' music videoLifestyle
-
High time: California launches legal sale of cannabis for recreational useWorld
-
Close up: 'Super moon' peeks in on new yearLifestyle
-
'Star Wars': A box office historyLifestyle
-
Hundreds of Indonesian couples ring in the new year at mass weddingLifestyle
-
Afropunk festival praised for being community development toolLifestyle
-
Malema declares 2018 year of free educationLocal
-
ANC to discuss ConCourt’s Zuma judgment at first NEC meetingPolitics
-
Zuma should not deliver another Sona - VaviPolitics
-
EFF: Chief Justice Mogoeng's behaviour is unacceptablePolitics
-
'No winners in ConCourt judgment on Zuma impeachment'Politics
-
Opposition parties welcome ConCourt’s Zuma judgmentPolitics
[OPINION] What to watch in 2018
-
[OPINION] War of words could ignite SA's cricket summerOpinion
-
[OPINION] The three barriers blocking Zimbabwe’s progressOpinion
-
[OPINION] How shark spotting can help reduce attacksOpinion
-
[OPINION] A very merry Muslim ChristmasOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mobile phone access won’t magically fix youth unemployment in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Social justice worrierOpinion
2017 ANC national conference
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
[CARTOON] Escalating DebtBusiness
-
Venezuela raises minimum wage 40 percent, stoking world's fastest inflationWorld
-
Govt to increase efforts to reignite SA economyBusiness
-
Zuma: Radical socio-economic transformation to be govt’s main focus in 2018Business
-
Fuel prices to decrease on WednesdayLocal
-
Britain’s FTSE ends 2017 on a highWorld
Shark alert after skeleton washes ashore in Port St Johns
Two men were swept out to sea just before Christmas and a shark alert was issued following the discovery of a skeleton.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Health Department says the skeleton of a man - who is believed to have drowned - has washed ashore in Port St Johns.
Two men were swept out to sea just before Christmas.
The department has issued a shark alert following the discovery of the skeleton.
The department’s Sizwe Kupelo says while it seems the men had already died of drowning, it appears that one body was eaten by sharks in the water.
“When we sent our chopper in search of the missing people we spotted two sharks in the Port St Johns Second Beach area. A day later one of the drowned people got washed ashore. We only recovered the skeleton with no flesh.”
The body of the second man has yet to be found.
-
'We underestimated the work we were supposed to do'9 hours ago
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference16 days ago
-
City of CT implements level 6 water restrictions9 hours ago
-
Farmer arrested for murder at funeral8 hours ago
-
Lotto results: Saturday 30 December 2017one day ago
-
Powerball results: Friday 29 December 20173 days ago
