Shark alert after skeleton washes ashore in Port St Johns

Two men were swept out to sea just before Christmas and a shark alert was issued following the discovery of a skeleton.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Health Department says the skeleton of a man - who is believed to have drowned - has washed ashore in Port St Johns.

The department has issued a shark alert following the discovery of the skeleton.

The department’s Sizwe Kupelo says while it seems the men had already died of drowning, it appears that one body was eaten by sharks in the water.

“When we sent our chopper in search of the missing people we spotted two sharks in the Port St Johns Second Beach area. A day later one of the drowned people got washed ashore. We only recovered the skeleton with no flesh.”

The body of the second man has yet to be found.