SA welcomes hundreds of New Year babies
Almost 300 new citizens were born on the first day of 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - New year, new lives. Almost 300 new South Africans were welcomed into the world today.
The Gauteng Health Department has welcomed 144 New Year’s babies during the course of today and according to provincial health department spokesperson Thabiso Teffo, there are more on the way.
“The number is expected to rise as there are more women who have been admitted and are in labour. The nurses and doctors are working very hard to ensure we deliver healthy babies in the province.”
By early this afternoon Limpopo had welcomed 91 babies.
In the Western Cape 58 babies had been born at government hospitals across the province so far.
The majority of the infants were delivered at the Mowbray Maternity Hospital and new Somerset Hospital.
Provincial health MEC Momafrench Mbombo visited Tygerberg Hospital’s labour ward.
“The message to mothers is take care of your babies. And enjoy the new life. It is something worthwhile.”
