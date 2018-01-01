Police shoot man following stabbing incident in Braamfontein

It is understood that the man attempted to stab a police officer who was trying to stop him from killing another man.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot dead by police after being caught red-handed stabbing another man in Braamfontein on Monday morning.

It is understood that the man attempted to stab a police officer who was trying to stop him from killing the other man.

The officer shot him and he died instantly.

The police's Kay Makhubele says the man who was being stabbed was rushed to a nearby hospital.

"The police, who were driving along Wolmarans, saw people who were fighting. They saw one man stabbing another. The one who had the knife tried to attack the police and the police shot him. So far, the stabbing victim was taken to hospital and the one who was shot died instantly. A case of attepted murder, as well as an inquest has been opened."